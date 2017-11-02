Don’t Worry, ESPN’s Social Media Policy Won’t Stop Us From Getting Woj Bombs

#NBA Jumpstart #ESPN
11.02.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

When ESPN announced its new social media policy on Thursday, many worried how it would change the way the network and its employees breaks sports news.

One particular section that drew some initial ire is one that explained in no uncertain terms that ESPN employees should not “break” news first on Twitter. Basically, if something is confirmed by a reporter, the network doesn’t want them sharing that information with outside companies before the network can maximize its reach.

An overwhelming amount of sports fans get their news (and death threats from eggs) from the social media network, though, and many wondered if employees like Adrian Wojnarowski would no longer be allowed to lob his patented ‘Woj Bombs’ out into the ether on trade deadline or free agency days.

