Bobbleheads can be funny things, sometimes they can look like a direct replica of the player and in other cases it causes one to wonder where the artist screwed up. For Frank Kaminsky, the latest edition of his bobblehead looks nothing like him and he took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

Great Promotion: The @hornets giving away a @FSKPart3 Storm Trooper Bobblehead (12/9 vs Lakers) pic.twitter.com/zJ9NAsB5ax — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 18, 2017

It all started when Darren Rovell tweeted out a photo of a Kaminsky stormtrooper bobblehead for Star Wars night that the Charlotte Hornets are hosting on December 9th. Less than two hours later, the former Wisconsin player tweeted out that he looked like a “40-year old ginger” rather than himself in Stormtrooper uniform.