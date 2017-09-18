Frank Kaminsky Thinks His Star Wars Bobblehead Makes Him Look Like An Old Redhead

09.18.17

Bobbleheads can be funny things, sometimes they can look like a direct replica of the player and in other cases it causes one to wonder where the artist screwed up. For Frank Kaminsky, the latest edition of his bobblehead looks nothing like him and he took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

It all started when Darren Rovell tweeted out a photo of a Kaminsky stormtrooper bobblehead for Star Wars night that the Charlotte Hornets are hosting on December 9th. Less than two hours later, the former Wisconsin player tweeted out that he looked like a “40-year old ginger” rather than himself in Stormtrooper uniform.

