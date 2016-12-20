Gabrielle Union Won’t Be Inviting Jimmy Butler To Family BBQs Anytime Soon

Gabrielle Union has never hesitated to call out folks for crossing her or her husband, Dwyane Wade. Hell, she’s even been known to burn Dwyane himself. On Tuesday, she was at it again after seeing this excellent Vine of her husband and teammate Jimmy Butler on the sideline:
Here’s how Union responded:
Wade has to be used to this sort of thing from his wife — after all, note how he studiously ignores Butler through the whole routine.
Jimmy, an Edible Arrangements would go a long way towards getting you back on the guest list for the Wade family barbecue. This goes for the officials she was upset with earlier this year:
Thats right Gabby.Butler keep that shit up it will be Wade team😉 Team Wade.
To his credit.. after the camera panned away, he might of motioned/said “oh not him.. his wife cray”
And I guess Butler crosses Union off the “after-party” list…
Just make sure D’Angelo Russell and his cameraphone aren’t around.
All he said was ” for who? ” and point at wade and “says him” what the hell is the problem? Isn’t Gabriel Union the girl who is now the lead actress on Empire now to? Didn’t she steal that role?
Gabby is clearly joking and it’s hard to steal a role for a show that you’re not on. Union stars on her own show on BET