Gabrielle Union Won’t Be Inviting Jimmy Butler To Family BBQs Anytime Soon

12.20.16 2 days ago 10 Comments

Gabrielle Union has never hesitated to call out folks for crossing her or her husband, Dwyane Wade. Hell, she’s even been known to burn Dwyane himself. On Tuesday, she was at it again after seeing this excellent Vine of her husband and teammate Jimmy Butler on the sideline:

Here’s how Union responded:

Wade has to be used to this sort of thing from his wife — after all, note how he studiously ignores Butler through the whole routine.

Jimmy, an Edible Arrangements would go a long way towards getting you back on the guest list for the Wade family barbecue. This goes for the officials she was upset with earlier this year:

