Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Went Scorched Earth On Doc Rivers

Glen “Big Baby” Davis was a supporting player on the 2008 Boston Celtics and, as a result of the success he enjoyed as a rookie in the NBA, the former LSU star will always be referred to as “NBA Champion Glen Davis”. However, Davis doesn’t appear to credit his former coach, Doc Rivers, at a high level for the success of that Celtics team and he wasn’t shy about expressing his feelings on a recent podcast with Chris Broussard of FOX Sports.
On the show, Davis went off on Rivers through a number of different avenues, but the headliner was referring to his old coach as “lucky as hell” when it came to the circumstances that brought him the credibility associated with a title victory.
“What Doc had in ’08 was special and he was lucky as hell. Lucky as hell. The year before that they was wearing trash bags, but then the next year they win it, now he is one of the best coaches ever? I’m just not feeling that. You know what I mean? You give credit to KG. You give credit to Paul Pierce. You give credit to Ray Allen. Those are the guys who made sure whatever Doc needed to be done, got done.
And see now it’s easy for Doc to do his job. And then you give credit to Danny Ainge. That’s the one you give credit to. Because I know multiple times he had to talk to Doc, just to say ‘Hey Doc, leave em alone. Hey Doc, ease up.'”
