Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Went Scorched Earth On Doc Rivers

Getty Image

Glen “Big Baby” Davis was a supporting player on the 2008 Boston Celtics and, as a result of the success he enjoyed as a rookie in the NBA, the former LSU star will always be referred to as “NBA Champion Glen Davis”. However, Davis doesn’t appear to credit his former coach, Doc Rivers, at a high level for the success of that Celtics team and he wasn’t shy about expressing his feelings on a recent podcast with Chris Broussard of FOX Sports.

On the show, Davis went off on Rivers through a number of different avenues, but the headliner was referring to his old coach as “lucky as hell” when it came to the circumstances that brought him the credibility associated with a title victory.