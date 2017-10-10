The Warriors Apparently Believe Russell Westbrook Is Easy To Defend

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors owned the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. The Dubs went 4-0 against Kevin Durant‘s old team, and the closest margin of victory in any of those games was 16 points. Whenever the two teams took the floor, Golden State seemed like it wanted to send a message to the Thunder and their fans in the aftermath of Durant’s departure from the franchise.

It almost begs the question of how the Warriors found it so easy to stop a team that won 47 games last season and had the league MVP. As it turns out, the fact that the Thunder had Russell Westbrook was what made it so easy.

Zach Lowe of ESPN was discussing Jack McCallum’s new book, Golden Days: West’s Lakers, Steph’s Warriors, and the California Dreamers Who Reinvented Basketball, on the latest episode of “The Lowe Post.” He mentioned that McCallum raised a point about the Warriors and the Thunder that he had heard as well.