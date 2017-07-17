Getty Image

There are few certainties in life: death, taxes, and DeAndre Jordan badly missing free throws. Over the course of his career, he’s seized the throne as the NBA’s rightful heir to the detestable Hack-A-Shaq routine. It’s became a staple of late-game scenarios featuring the Clippers’ uber-athletic center and others like him who, for reasons both psychological and mechanical, have never quite perfected their form from the charity stripe.

It’s given us a wealth of unintentional comedy and meme-worthy moments, so we thought we’d revisit one of our favorites. A couple of years back, some internet hero synced up a montage of DJ’s most abominable misses with golf announcers calling missed putts and wayward shots, and as you might imagine, the result is simply delightful.