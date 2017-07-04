Getty Image

After sleeping on his decision into the Fourth of July holiday, free agent forward Gordon Hayward has agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics. The news was broken by Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

A few minutes later, the report was confirmed by USA Today Sports’ Sam Amick.