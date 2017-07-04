After sleeping on his decision into the Fourth of July holiday, free agent forward Gordon Hayward has agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics. The news was broken by Chris Haynes of ESPN.
A few minutes later, the report was confirmed by USA Today Sports’ Sam Amick.
What another really odd move. You had the chance to draft number 1 and pick a player who could play with Isaiah Thomas, but instead drafted a SF. Now you sign an All-Star SF. Why? It’s time to put Ainge in the cookoo home.
now if he can just get Thomas to grow about 6 inches and play D