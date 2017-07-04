Gordon Hayward’s Agent Shot Down The Reports That He’s Going To The Celtics

07.04.17

Getty Image

After sleeping on his decision into the Fourth of July holiday, free agent forward Gordon Hayward has agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics. The news was broken by Chris Haynes of ESPN.

A few minutes later, the report was confirmed by USA Today Sports’ Sam Amick.

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardMIAMI HEATNBA Free Agency 2017UTAH JAZZ

