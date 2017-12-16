Gordon Hayward Might Actually Be Serious About Coming Back This Season

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward is no longer in a walking boot, but he’s already thinking about running.

Hayward, who has been dealing with a broken ankle all season, is officially shedding the physically limiting signs of his injury, but the timeline for his actual return this year has beeb murky. The Celtics have thrived without Hayward this year, but the All-Star said he isn’t ruling out a return this season.

“My mind is open to that,” Hayward told the Associated Press on Friday when asked about coming back before the end of the season. “I’m trying to get back as fast as I can. It all depends on how I heal, and taking it day-by-day, goal by goal. We’ll see what happens.”