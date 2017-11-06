Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs moved to 6-4 on the season on Sunday night with a 112-95 win over the Phoenix Suns. Seven players registered double-digit scoring, with LaMarcus Aldridge‘s 21 points leading the way. It was a solid win for the Spurs, as they extended their incredible streak of days with a winning record since 1997.

But seeing as how a mass shooting occurred at a church about 45 minutes away from San Antonio, the fact that the Spurs won a basketball game seems miniscule in the grand scheme of things. In one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, at least 27 people were shot and killed at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday morning.

Both Gregg Popovich and Pau Gasol spoke after the game, and spent some time discussing the events in Sutherland Springs. Popovich gave a brief statement about how he did not think it was appropriate to comment on the game because of what happened earlier in the day.