Hassan Whiteside Could Not Stop Laughing At Snapchat’s Dancing Hot Dog Filter

#Miami Heat
07.13.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

If you use Snapchat, or if you have spent basically any time on the internet over the last week or two, you have seen the dancing hot dog filter. It is the rare thing that is exactly what it sounds like — it is a hot dog that dances while wearing headphones and has a happy face with ketchup, mustard, and relish on it. In a world that is frequently getting more and more complex, a silly hot dog that dances is one of the few simple, innocent things remaining as we here on earth complete another rotation around the sun.

Hassan Whiteside has a Snapchat account — he’s one of the NBA’s best Snapchat follows — and like many people, he is enamored with the dancing hot dog filter. We know this because the hot dog was featured prominently in his Snap Story recently, because he just couldn’t handle an animated dancing hot dog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSHASSAN WHITESIDEMIAMI HEATsnapchat

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 11 hours ago 3 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP