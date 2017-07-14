Getty Image

If you use Snapchat, or if you have spent basically any time on the internet over the last week or two, you have seen the dancing hot dog filter. It is the rare thing that is exactly what it sounds like — it is a hot dog that dances while wearing headphones and has a happy face with ketchup, mustard, and relish on it. In a world that is frequently getting more and more complex, a silly hot dog that dances is one of the few simple, innocent things remaining as we here on earth complete another rotation around the sun.

Hassan Whiteside has a Snapchat account — he’s one of the NBA’s best Snapchat follows — and like many people, he is enamored with the dancing hot dog filter. We know this because the hot dog was featured prominently in his Snap Story recently, because he just couldn’t handle an animated dancing hot dog.