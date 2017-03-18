No one likes a ref who has very obviously never played the sport they are officiating. Sure, you can know a rulebook from cover to cover, but you lack a severe understanding of how athletes interact with one another if you’ve never been an athlete yourself.

This official will never have that issue at any point during his career as a zebra. Either before or after a high school basketball game, word must have gotten out that this referee was capable of dunking, which led to him showing off his ridiculous ups. I am willing to bet that is is a better dunker than anyone who participated in this game.