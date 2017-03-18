A Ref Threw Down Some Monster Dunks While Officiating A High School Game

03.18.17 2 hours ago

No one likes a ref who has very obviously never played the sport they are officiating. Sure, you can know a rulebook from cover to cover, but you lack a severe understanding of how athletes interact with one another if you’ve never been an athlete yourself.

This official will never have that issue at any point during his career as a zebra. Either before or after a high school basketball game, word must have gotten out that this referee was capable of dunking, which led to him showing off his ridiculous ups. I am willing to bet that is is a better dunker than anyone who participated in this game.

Around The Web

TAGSDUNKSHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLREFEREES
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP