2016-17 Record: 42-40 (No. 7 seed, swept by the Cavs in the first round)

Players Added: Domantas Sabonis (trade), Victor Oladipo (trade), Darren Collison (FA), Corey Joseph (trade), T.J. Leaf (draft), Bojan Bogdanovic (FA), Edmond Sumner (draft), Ike Anigbogu (draft).

Players Lost: Paul George (trade), Jeff Teague (FA), C.J. Miles (FA), Monta Ellis (waived)

Projected Team MVP: Myles Turner

Now entering his third season, the Pacers’ 6’11 center is a prototypical front-court player for the modern NBA. He rebounds, blocks shots, has a developing post game, and a nice soft touch on his jumper. With the way the Pacers have torn down their roster, Turner is the young and talented franchise centerpiece moving forward and should get plenty of opportunities to continue his development.

During his sophomore campaign last season, Turner averaged 14.5 points per game on better than 51 percent shooting from the field and blocked a little over two shots per contest. He shot a mediocre 34.8 percent from behind the arc, but that was a dramatic improvement from his rookie year, and he and the Pacers are both banking on the idea that his long-range proficiency is only trending upward.

His numbers saw a significant dip during the post-season, but much of that can be attributed to inexperience and the fact that Indiana was so categorically over-matched against a Cavaliers team that steamrolled its way to the Finals yet again.