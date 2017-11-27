Isaiah Thomas Is Dropping Teases Hinting At His Cavaliers Debut

Instagram

Isaiah Thomas is finally on track to make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut after injuring his hip as a member of the Boston Celtics last season. Thomas landed in Cleveland as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, and while Irving has led the Celtics to an Eastern-Conference-best 18-3 record thus far, Thomas has been forced to watch his new team play from the bench while he waits for the labral tear in his right hip to heal.

It’s not hard to notice that Thomas is tired of waiting. If you’ve been following him on Twitter throughout his recovery, his timeline is littered with simple tweets like the ones below where it sounds like he’s just begging the universe to fix his injured hip so he can remind the rest of the NBA what he’s capable of.