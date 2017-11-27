Isaiah Thomas Is Dropping Teases Hinting At His Cavaliers Debut

#Cleveland Cavaliers
11.27.17 2 hours ago

Instagram

Isaiah Thomas is finally on track to make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut after injuring his hip as a member of the Boston Celtics last season. Thomas landed in Cleveland as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, and while Irving has led the Celtics to an Eastern-Conference-best 18-3 record thus far, Thomas has been forced to watch his new team play from the bench while he waits for the labral tear in his right hip to heal.

It’s not hard to notice that Thomas is tired of waiting. If you’ve been following him on Twitter throughout his recovery, his timeline is littered with simple tweets like the ones below where it sounds like he’s just begging the universe to fix his injured hip so he can remind the rest of the NBA what he’s capable of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMAS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP