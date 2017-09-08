Isaiah Thomas’s Hip Injury May Be Worse Than Originally Reported

#NBA #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
09.08.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas’s summer has been one of many twists and turns, at first campaigning Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge to back up the Brinks truck in reference to him asking for a max contract. Then the blockbuster trade where Thomas and Kyrie Irving switched zip codes as the new Cavalier becomes the newest sidekick for LeBron James.

The one damper to Thomas’s summer: the neverending questions about the right hip of Thomas. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, there is no current timetable on when the diminutive guard may return.

Lloyd revealed that condition of Thomas’s hip may be worse than reported, and Thomas’s hip may never heal.

TOPICS#NBA#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASKYRIE IRVINGNBA

