Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on something of a hot streak right now, as the team has ripped off four wins in a row to move to 9-7 on the season. It’s a great sign for the Cavs, which had gotten off to a slow start as they have tried to respond to the loss of Kyrie Irving by folding some new players into their rotation.

Cleveland’s biggest offseason addition still has not suited up this season, but according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, he took a major step forward on Sunday. While it was only 5-on-0 drills, Isaiah Thomas participated in a practice with the team.

Isaiah Thomas also participated in some 5-on-0 at practice, and is on court shooting now. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 19, 2017

Thomas followed these drills up by doing some work that tested his hip, as he was going coast-to-coast while getting shots up.