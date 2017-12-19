Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds in 22 minutes of action in his debut with the Nets on Dec. 15 against the Raptors. Okafor joined the Nets from the Sixers as Philadelphia finally (and mercifully) put an end to his tenure with the organization that had never panned out.

In Philadelphia, Okafor appeared in two games for a total of 25 minutes (22 of which came in his first appearance) and was on the inactive list for the final six games he was with the Sixers as he pushed to get out of town. In that time off the court, Okafor was not really working with the team and this led him to fall out of game shape, as he and the Nets learned in his first game.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Okafor wouldn’t play again until he was in better shape, explaining that it didn’t come as a shock to him a player who hadn’t played and was virtually ostracized at his old team wouldn’t be ready to go, via the New York Post.