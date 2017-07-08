Getty Image

James Harden is about to get paid. Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed to a contract extension on Saturday that will keep him in the Lone Star State through 2022-23. Oh, and he’s going to make a ton of money, as Harden’s deal will reportedly be worth an absurd $228 million, making this the richest deal in NBA history.

A James Harden four-year extension would start in 2019-20 at a salary of $37.8M, $40.8M, $43.8M and $46.8M. https://t.co/zq5eLKrube — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2017

Houston has made extension official: Sources tell ESPN it will be worth $228M through the 2022-23 season. https://t.co/UZhYSo9ZHn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2017

Marks clarified that this deal is the first to occur thanks to the league’s Designated Player Veteran Extension.

James Harden would be the first player to sign under the new Designated Player Veteran Extension (DPVE). Steph Curry signed as a FA. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2017

The Rockets announced that they agreed to the deal with their start in a press release.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension. Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” said Rockets owner Leslie Alexander. “Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship. I’m very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day.”

In the same statement, Harden called Houston “home” and credited Alexander for being “fully committed to winning.”

This deal one-ups the contract extension Steph Curry signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this offseason that was worth $201 million.