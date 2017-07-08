James Harden’s Contract Extension With The Rockets Is The Richest In NBA History

07.08.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

James Harden is about to get paid. Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed to a contract extension on Saturday that will keep him in the Lone Star State through 2022-23. Oh, and he’s going to make a ton of money, as Harden’s deal will reportedly be worth an absurd $228 million, making this the richest deal in NBA history.

Marks clarified that this deal is the first to occur thanks to the league’s Designated Player Veteran Extension.

The Rockets announced that they agreed to the deal with their start in a press release.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension. Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” said Rockets owner Leslie Alexander. “Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship. I’m very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day.”

In the same statement, Harden called Houston “home” and credited Alexander for being “fully committed to winning.”

This deal one-ups the contract extension Steph Curry signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this offseason that was worth $201 million.

TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

