James Harden Torched Opponents At The Drew League Over The Weekend

Twitter/@DrewLeague

James Harden finished runner-up to Russell Westbrook in the MVP race this past season after posting mind-numbingly impressive offensive numbers for the Rockets in 2016-17. While that was a bit of a disappointment, Harden also a new, record-setting extension to keep him in Houston for the foreseeable future and has a new star teammate in the backcourt in Chris Paul.

All-in-all, it’s been a good summer for the Rockets star and he appears ready to get back to a focus on basketball as he popped up at the famed Drew League in Los Angeles over the weekend, to do what he does best: get buckets.

Harden went out and dominated as one would expect him to in a pro-am competition, showing off the range, passing ability, and creativity at the rim — all while rocking the short shorts.