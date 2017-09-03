James Harden Vows To Never Leave Houston Saying He’s A ‘Rocket4Life’

09.03.17

James Harden is living right these days, what with the Rockets adding Chris Paul and becoming an even stronger challenge to the Warriors in the Western Conference and him getting a record-breaking contract extension to keep him in Houston through the 2022-23 season.

Over the past few years, Harden’s play and consistent growth into one of the league’s premier players and the runner-up in the MVP race has endeared him to Houston fans, but his gesture of giving $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief on Saturday only further connected him with the fans and community in Houston.

Harden’s extension will keep him with the Rockets through his age 33 season, meaning his entire prime will be spent in Houston. That’s great for the Rockets, but Harden has even bigger hopes for making Houston his home, not just for six more seasons, but for the rest of his career as an NBA player, as he promised to a fan on Twitter that asked him to never leave.

