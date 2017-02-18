tbnmedia: Jarrius Robertson gets buckets! ESPN NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: From New Orleans https://t.co/KFaarCpZjI pic.twitter.com/YG2powqfgG — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 18, 2017

A 14-year-old boy stole the show at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Jarrius Robertson, a Saints super fan and something of a NOLA legend, joined the West celebrities in the fourth quarter and immediately made an impact.

Michael Smith put him in the game late in the fourth quarter with Master P.

Robertson, who is battling a liver disease and is waiting on a second liver transplant, immediately got a touch. He backed down Win Butler and launched a shot that drew the biggest cheer of the night from the New Orleans crowd.

“That is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” ESPN announcer Michelle Beadle said.

Robertson has become a celebrity in NOLA for his love of the New Orleans Saints, who actually signed Robertson to a contract last year. Before he entered the game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green told Robertson that he had to score.

“You better score, man,” Green said as Robertson asked his coach to hold his watch for him as he played. The whole thing was so adorable.

Also adorable was when Butler invited Robertson onto the court to shoot a free throw for him. Robertson came out, got ready to shoot, and then chucked the ball away.

Clearly he’s not interested in switching sides. Robertson is the best, and by that I mean he was by far the best thing about the celebrity game. There were a lot of bricks in this one, but Robertson was perfect from the floor.

The East waxed the West in the Celebrity Game at All-Star weekend in New Orleans, 88-59. Brandon Armstrong won the MVP award with 16 points and 15 rebounds, though I think Robertson got robbed.