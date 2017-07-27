JaVale McGee Will Return To The Warriors And He Could Not Be Happier

#NBA Free Agency 2017 #Golden State Warriors
07.27.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have done a ton of work this offseason. While guys like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were always going to re-sign with the franchise, players like Andre Iguodala hit the open market and had to be convinced to come back to the champions.

And yet, Golden State was able to bring back basically everyone. On Thursday, the team was able to bring back one more contributor to its title run: JaVale McGee. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, McGee has reached an agreement with the franchise.

Haynes reports that McGee will return to the team for the veteran’s minimum, and with this signing, the Warriors’ roster is now complete. McGee confirmed the report in the most perfect way imaginable: He posted a video to his Instagram of himself celebrating while “Welcome Back” by Mase played.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJAVALE MCGEENBA Free Agency 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP