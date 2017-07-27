JaVale McGee Will Return To The Warriors And He Could Not Be Happier

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have done a ton of work this offseason. While guys like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were always going to re-sign with the franchise, players like Andre Iguodala hit the open market and had to be convinced to come back to the champions.

And yet, Golden State was able to bring back basically everyone. On Thursday, the team was able to bring back one more contributor to its title run: JaVale McGee. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, McGee has reached an agreement with the franchise.

Free agent center JaVale McGee has agreed to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 27, 2017

Haynes reports that McGee will return to the team for the veteran’s minimum, and with this signing, the Warriors’ roster is now complete. McGee confirmed the report in the most perfect way imaginable: He posted a video to his Instagram of himself celebrating while “Welcome Back” by Mase played.