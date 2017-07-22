Getty Image

The internet’s newest sports meme is the Drive-By Dunk Challenge. Basically, a person makes sure they have a basketball in their car while they’re driving around. If they see an unattended basketball hoop in someone’s driveway or something, they pull over their car, run up to the hoop, dunk, get back in their car, and just go about the rest of their day.

The most notable person to make a submission into the Challenge is Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, but on Saturday, we got a submission from another basketball player that was way better. Celtics second-year forward Jaylen Brown was driving when he found two guys shooting around. Without any hesitation, he decided to make a video.