Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

Jaylen Brown’s Drive-By Dunk Challenge Video Interrupted Two People Who Were Shooting Hoops

#Boston Celtics
07.22.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The internet’s newest sports meme is the Drive-By Dunk Challenge. Basically, a person makes sure they have a basketball in their car while they’re driving around. If they see an unattended basketball hoop in someone’s driveway or something, they pull over their car, run up to the hoop, dunk, get back in their car, and just go about the rest of their day.

The most notable person to make a submission into the Challenge is Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, but on Saturday, we got a submission from another basketball player that was way better. Celtics second-year forward Jaylen Brown was driving when he found two guys shooting around. Without any hesitation, he decided to make a video.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDrive-By Dunk Challengejaylen brown

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP