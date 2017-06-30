The Jazz Are Trading For Ricky Rubio To Convince Gordon Hayward To Stay

06.30.17

The top focus for the Jazz this summer is convincing star swingman Gordon Hayward to remain in Utah to keep together their budding Western Conference playoff contender. Hayward will meet with the Celtics and Heat this weekend, with his meeting in Utah scheduled for Monday, and before the Jazz host that meeting they need to have a roster in place that is strong enough to convince Hayward to return.

Their frontcourt is set thanks to the presence of Rudy Gobert, but with George Hill likely leaving for a bigger contract in free agency, there is a significant need at point guard. In an effort to fill that gap, Utah is reportedly in conversations with the Timberwolves about acquiring Ricky Rubio, who has long been on the trading block for Minnesota.

