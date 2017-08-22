Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors capped off their second title in three years back in June with one of the most dominant postseason runs in NBA history, and not only did they keep their core intact, they somehow managed to get even better this summer. Meanwhile, their number one foil, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are on the brink of descending into utter chaos.

Barring some unforeseen catastrophe, the Warriors appear poised to rule the league for years to come, and though most rival players, coaches, and team brass around the NBA won’t admit it publicly, at least one high-profile exec isn’t pulling any punches about how good Golden State is. Here’s what NBA legend Jerry West had to say in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic: