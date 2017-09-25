Getty Image

Monday, teams around the NBA held media day as players, coaches, and front office members all descended on their respective facilities together for the first time publicly ahead of the 2017-18 season. Media day is often about optimism for the new season, with new faces and returning players hoping to see improvement, but for teams with lingering injuries, its also a day to get updates on those players’ statuses, as we’ve often heard little over the summer.

Outside of Isaiah Thomas’ hip, Joel Embiid’s meniscus tear is the biggest injury coming into this season, as the Sixers hope to take the next step in The Process and make the playoffs this season. With Ben Simmons finally able to play after missing all of last year and the additions of Markelle Fultz and J.J. Redick have optimism at the highest levels they’ve been in Philly in a decade.

However, so much is riding on Embiid’s knee and his ability to finally play most of a season that until they get him back on the court, there will remain some skepticism. On Monday, we got our update on his status and while the tone was positive, the young star has still not been cleared to play basketball entering training camp.