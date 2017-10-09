The Philadelphia 76ers are putting their money where their process is. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are giving their young, budding superstar center Joel Embiid a max contract extension that will keep him if Philly for six more years, including the 2017-18 season he’s already under contract for.
Robby Kalland 10.09.17 55 mins ago
