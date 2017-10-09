Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are putting their money where their process is. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are giving their young, budding superstar center Joel Embiid a max contract extension that will keep him if Philly for six more years, including the 2017-18 season he’s already under contract for.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale max extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017