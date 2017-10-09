The Sixers And Joel Embiid Have Allegedly Agreed To A Five-Year Max Extension

#Philadelphia 76ers
10.09.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are putting their money where their process is. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are giving their young, budding superstar center Joel Embiid a max contract extension that will keep him if Philly for six more years, including the 2017-18 season he’s already under contract for.

