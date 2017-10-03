Getty Image

There is a ton of talent at point guard in the Eastern Conference. Whether it be established guys like Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving, young dudes with bright futures like Markelle Fultz, or positionless players who handle the rock like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are no nights off if you’re a point guard in the East.

But when it comes to the best pure point guard in the conference, it’s hard to argue against it being John Wall. The Wizards star has proudly claimed that, while he is not in the top-5, he is among the ten best basketball players in the league. Wall has also said that he believes he is the best two-way point guard in basketball.

In an interview with ESPN, Wall continued to hype himself up heading into the 2017-18 campaign by saying he’s the best point guard in the East.

“I feel like I am the best point guard in the Eastern Conference,” Wall told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Maybe people didn’t get to see me on national TV as much last year, but they will this year.

“I want to be in the MVP conversation,” Wall continued. “My expectations are very high.”

Between this and Bradley Beal saying that the Wizards are the team to beat in the conference, expectations are sky high in the nation’s capital. Obviously no one in Washington is going to say “we think we’re not especially great,” and Wall won’t say “there are obviously a few point guards higher than me,” because no athlete thinks that way. Plus Wall has a really good case for being the best floor general in the conference, so he’s not going go out there and lie.

(Via ESPN)