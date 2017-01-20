NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

John Wall Sealed A Win Over The Knicks With An Explosive Dunk In Transition

01.19.17 1 hour ago

John Wall wasn’t selected as an All-Star starter on Thursday evening but, just hours later, he did a fantastic job of reminding the NBA world that he is pretty good at basketball. With 48 seconds remaining, the New York Knicks took a one-point lead over the Washington Wizards on a Derrick Rose layup, but from there, it was the John Wall experience.

First, Wall got to the line and converted two free throws to give Washington the lead. Then, after a missed jumper from Carmelo Anthony, Wall elected to take matters into his own hands and the results were brilliant. Wall collected a rebound near the opposing free throw line and jetted in the opposite direction. He then quickly embarrassed Brandon Jennings with a behind-the-back dribble before even reaching the halfcourt line and the rest was history.

Wall then used his incredible speed to run away from the pack and punctuated the play with a highlight-reel dunk. There was one (slight) hiccup on the play, though, in that Wall actually committed a violation.

Nonetheless, the play stood and the Wizards were able to capture a three-point victory as New York flailed away their final opportunity to force overtime. John Wall is one of the best guards in the NBA and he should be an All-Star reserve selection when the full teams are announced. This play is yet another reason why.

TAGSJOHN WALLNEW YORK KNICKSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP