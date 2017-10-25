Getty Image

John Wall is on the (very) short list of best point guards in the Eastern Conference and, at this point, there isn’t a ton left for the Washington Wizards star to prove on the floor. However, Wall and his team face an interesting challenge in the form of Lonzo Ball and the Lakers on Wednesday and, given the dynamics in play, there will be some additional eyeballs on the proceedings.

While Wall referred to Lonzo as “a great kid” in a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington, he also indicated that his father, LaVar Ball, has placed a “target” on his back and that just might extend to Wall himself in the first individual match-up. In advance of the contest, LaVar indicated that the Wizards “better beware” of the Lakers and his son at the point of attack and Wall responded in kind when speaking to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Wall was prompted about any tendency toward taking it easy on the youngster and he quickly indicated that “no mercy” would be shown to Ball in this particular spot. Beyond that, Wall weighed in on the fact that seeing Ball on the other side of the court is in some rarified air for matchups to “get up for.”