Jordan Unveiled Four New Retro IV Designs For The Summer

Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan IV is an iconic sneaker, with the Jumpman logo on the tongue with “Flight” under it, a Jumpman on the back and the plastic wings and mesh panels that lightened the shoe for Michael Jordan’s fourth signature. 28 years since its original release, the Jordan IV remains one of the favorite retro styles for Jordan fans.

This spring and summer, Jordan Brand will release four different Jordan IV colorways as part of their “Summertime Hustle” campaign. Two of the colorways set to be released are inspired by Michael Jordan’s motorsports team. Both feature Jordan Motorsports’ blue and black color scheme, with one in the classic “Mars” look, except with royal blue in the areas where red would be.

Jordan Brand

The Jordan release doesn’t offer official release dates for the new IV’s, but a look at the Foot Locker release calendar will tell you that the “Motorsport” IV’s will be available on March 25 in men’s and kid’s sizes. The “Alternate Motorsport” IV is a black shoe with blue and grey accents.