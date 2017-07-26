Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns were not on Kyrie Irving’s reported list of preferred destinations. With that said, few teams have been linked (at least through the rumor mill) to a pursuit of Irving at a higher level than the Suns and that ensures that the organization is under something of an unfamiliar microscope when compared to the recent past.

On Tuesday, though, word broke that the Suns are effectively removing one of their prime trade chips from the table in the form of 2017 first round pick Josh Jackson.

The Phoenix Suns will NOT include Josh Jackson in any trade for Kyrie Irving. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 25, 2017

In fact, the Suns have reportedly let Jackson know that he isn’t going anywhere.