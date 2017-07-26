The Suns Told Josh Jackson He Won’t Be Moved In A Potential Deal For Kyrie Irving

#Cleveland Cavaliers
07.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns were not on Kyrie Irving’s reported list of preferred destinations. With that said, few teams have been linked (at least through the rumor mill) to a pursuit of Irving at a higher level than the Suns and that ensures that the organization is under something of an unfamiliar microscope when compared to the recent past.

On Tuesday, though, word broke that the Suns are effectively removing one of their prime trade chips from the table in the form of 2017 first round pick Josh Jackson.

In fact, the Suns have reportedly let Jackson know that he isn’t going anywhere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJOSH JACKSONKYRIE IRVINGPHOENIX SUNS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 9 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP