Getty Image

Over the weekend you likely saw the video of a young Tennessee student named Keaton Jones explaining to his mother the heartbreaking details of the bullying he’s faced at school.

Jones tearfully goes through the list of things other kids have done, from physical bullying like pouring milk on him and throwing bread at him to emotional bullying like name-calling and making fun of his appearance and that he has no friends. He pleads for an answer to why the bullies are so mean and why anyone would enjoy being mean to another person.