Justin Bieber Played Pickup Basketball In A Full Steph Curry Uniform

#Justin Bieber
03.19.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Instagram/throwbackstore

You know that guy that shows up to the gym in a full NBA jersey? That one guy that takes things way too seriously and thinks he’s significantly better at basketball than he really is? Well, apparently Justin Bieber is that guy, or at least was for one day in Australia recently.

Bieber posted a blurry picture of himself hooping in a full Steph Curry Warriors uniform — jersey, shorts, leggings — while in Australia last week.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Aside from having questions about anyone that dresses in full uniform for a pickup game, I also have questions about what’s happening in this picture. Why is he taking such a long stride here? Is he about to hit the world’s most aggressive Euro-step? I don’t understand what move is about to be made, but I can’t imagine it was very successful.

