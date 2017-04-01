Top 5 NBA Playoff Upsets

Jusuf Nurkic’s Injury Spells Trouble For The Blazers’ Playoff Dreams

03.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers are still likely to make the Western Conference Playoffs, but when (or if) they arrive, the team will have a more difficult task ahead of them than previously imagined. On Friday evening, the Blazers announced that starting center Jusuf Nurkic will be out for at least the next two weeks as a result of a right leg injury.

While the 2017 NBA Playoffs technically do not begin until after the two-week timetable, injury announcements such as this one should always be taken with a grain of salt given that they provide only a timetable before re-evaluation and not for return. Nurkic, who was acquired in a deal involving Mason Plumlee in February, has been a revelation since joining the Blazers, and that makes this injury all the more devastating for both player and team.

In 20 games with the Blazers, Nurkic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while appearing in only 29.2 minutes per contest. Beyond that, the 22-year-old big man boasts career highs in true shooting percentage (54.5 percent) and PER (21.1) during his short stint with Portland, and Terry Stotts has done a phenomenal job in unlocking his talents in an ideal fashion.

Around The Web

TAGSJusuf NurkicPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP