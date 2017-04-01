Jusuf Nurkic’s Injury Spells Trouble For The Blazers’ Playoff Dreams

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers are still likely to make the Western Conference Playoffs, but when (or if) they arrive, the team will have a more difficult task ahead of them than previously imagined. On Friday evening, the Blazers announced that starting center Jusuf Nurkic will be out for at least the next two weeks as a result of a right leg injury.

An MRI shows Jusuf Nurkic has a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture. Will be sidelined for 2 weeks, will be reevaluated. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) April 1, 2017

While the 2017 NBA Playoffs technically do not begin until after the two-week timetable, injury announcements such as this one should always be taken with a grain of salt given that they provide only a timetable before re-evaluation and not for return. Nurkic, who was acquired in a deal involving Mason Plumlee in February, has been a revelation since joining the Blazers, and that makes this injury all the more devastating for both player and team.

In 20 games with the Blazers, Nurkic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while appearing in only 29.2 minutes per contest. Beyond that, the 22-year-old big man boasts career highs in true shooting percentage (54.5 percent) and PER (21.1) during his short stint with Portland, and Terry Stotts has done a phenomenal job in unlocking his talents in an ideal fashion.