Karl-Anthony Towns Had The Perfect Response For A Reporter Asking If Wiggins Called Glass

#NBA Jumpstart
10.23.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Thunder and Timberwolves gave us a very early candidate for Game of the Year on Sunday night when the two Western Conference contenders went toe-to-toe in a thrilling 115-113 final as Minnesota edged out a win on the road.

The game ended with both teams getting huge three-pointers from what most would consider the third options on the team. First, it was Carmelo Anthony giving the Thunder the late one-point lead with what everyone assumed was the dagger with 4.7 seconds to go on a beautiful misdirection play and feed from Russell Westbrook.

The Wolves were without any timeouts and had to scramble to get the ball in, with Andrew Wiggins taking the inbound pass and fighting his way across halfcourt to launch a deep three from just shy of the midcourt logo, which he banked in at the buzzer for the win.

