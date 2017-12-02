Kawhi Leonard Is In The ‘Last Steps’ Towards His Return To The Spurs

Getty Image

Despite the fact that the San Antonio Spurs have played a vast majority of their 2017-18 NBA season without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, Gregg Popovich has his team playing some seriously impressive basketball in a loaded-but-underperforming Western Conference. The Spurs are currently 14-7, good for the 3rd best record in the west, and most importantly, it looks like they are finally going to squash that injury bug.

Tony Parker made his return to the Spurs last week after missing the beginning of the season with the same quadriceps injury he suffered during the playoffs last year. Parker is averaging eight points, and 4.5 assists on 50 percent shooting in just 16 minutes per game for the Spurs since his return, and while San Antonio is clearly taking the slow approach with regards to Parker’s minutes, he’s passing the eye test. The 35-year old veteran point guard looks good.

For reasons that have Popovich himself confused, Leonard’s return from a less-severe quadriceps injury hasn’t been as smooth. The Spurs have been pretty vague about Leonard’s injury since it was announced in training camp, but despite the secrecy and frustration, it appears as though Leonard is going to be back on the court for the Spurs much sooner than expected.