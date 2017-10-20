Getty Image

Since Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich were paired together in 1997, the San Antonio Spurs have been expected to compete for an NBA championship every single season, winning five titles in the process. In fact, the Spurs haven’t missed the playoffs since 1997, as they currently have the longest postseason streak in North American sports.

One major factor to keeping the streak alive has been the development of Kawhi Leonard. The San Diego State product has been one of those draft day prospects that the Spurs organization seemingly turns from a lump of coal to a diamond so big, one would expect DeBeers to sell it. In Leonard’s Spurs tenure, he’s won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice and figures to factor in the NBA MVP race for years to come.

However, in Game 1 of last year’s Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors’ Center Zaza Pachulia accidentally slid his foot underneath Leonard’s foot mid-jump shot, spraining Leonard’s ankle and sidelining him for the rest of the series. Ankle sprains are notoriously slow to heal on their own, and at some point this summer, Leonard was sidelined with what the Spurs called right quadriceps tendinopathy. The right quad forced Leonard to miss the entire preseason. Based on the footage that surfaced today, he’s clearly still dealing with that.