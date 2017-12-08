Kawhi Leonard Is Pushing His Spurs Season Debut Back A Few More Days

#NBA Jumpstart #San Antonio Spurs
12.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs will have to wait at least a few more days for Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs superstar was hopeful about making his season debut this weekend, but a report on Friday indicated his first start will not be for at least a few more days.

Leonard has been trying to recover from an injury to his right quadriceps. It’s been a long, complicated process that’s flummoxed even Greg Popovich, who earlier in the year said he’d never seen an injury recovery quite like the one Leonard has had to endure.

That timeline just got a bit longer, but hopefully not more complicated, as the Spurs pushed back Leonard’s debut to at least Tuesday.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDNBA Jumpstartsan antonio spurs

