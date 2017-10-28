Kelly Oubre Jr. Punched Teammate John Wall During The Warriors And Wizards Fight

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
10.28.17 5 mins ago

Twitter/@gifdsports

The Wizards were the latest team to take it to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, as Washington jumped out to a 16-point lead going into halftime in Oracle Arena on Friday night.

Near the end of the half, what was an emotional game boiled over into an all out brawl between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal after Beal caught Green up high in the head while battling for position on a rebound. The two then got locked up and it ended with at takedown, before teammates rushed to the baseline to try and separate them.

Well, almost everyone was trying to separate the two. The Wizards’ young forward Kelly Oubre Jr. seemed to want his own piece of the action and didn’t really care who got the business end of it. While his star point guard John Wall was in front of him trying to pull apart the two on the ground, Oubre got grabbed from behind and threw a hard left hook that appeared to clip Wall in the back of the head.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJOHN WALLKelly Oubre Jr.NBA JumpstartWASHINGTON WIZARDS

