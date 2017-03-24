The Durant-Westbrook Friendship-Turned Feud Rages On

Kendrick Lamar Takes A Side In The Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant Feud On His New Single

#Kendrick Lamar
03.24.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kendrick Lamar dropped “The Heart Part IV” on Thursday night, a new single that teased an upcoming album release on April 7 and also fired some not-so-subtle shots at Drake and Big Sean.

You could feel the passion and anger in Kendrick’s voice throughout the song as he lashed out at those that have taken veiled shots at him or questioned his status as the best rapper alive. He also drops a mention and nod to Russell Westbrook and the incredible season he’s having despite Kevin Durant leaving him for Golden State in his second verse.

Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look
You jumped sides on me, now you ’bout to meet Westbrook
Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you
Just know the next game played, I might slap the shit out you
Technical foul, I’m flagrant, I’m foul
They throwin’ me out, you throw in the towel

Westbrook is now synonymous with thriving despite someone bailing on you for greener pastures, which makes him a perfect reference for K. Dot in this scenario, as he talks about how he’s about to unleash his full fury on someone (presumably Drake) for turning on him. Russ probably enjoyed the reference, but Durant likely isn’t too thrilled.

Just imagine deciding to fire up the new Kendrick song and bobbing your head along only to find out that he’s calling someone out for “jumping sides” and referencing you as a metaphor. That can’t feel great, especially knowing this song is going to be played repeatedly by everyone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSKendrick LamarKEVIN DURANTRUSSELL WESTBROOK
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP