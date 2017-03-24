Getty Image

Kendrick Lamar dropped “The Heart Part IV” on Thursday night, a new single that teased an upcoming album release on April 7 and also fired some not-so-subtle shots at Drake and Big Sean.

You could feel the passion and anger in Kendrick’s voice throughout the song as he lashed out at those that have taken veiled shots at him or questioned his status as the best rapper alive. He also drops a mention and nod to Russell Westbrook and the incredible season he’s having despite Kevin Durant leaving him for Golden State in his second verse.

Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look

You jumped sides on me, now you ’bout to meet Westbrook

Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you

Just know the next game played, I might slap the shit out you

Technical foul, I’m flagrant, I’m foul

They throwin’ me out, you throw in the towel

Westbrook is now synonymous with thriving despite someone bailing on you for greener pastures, which makes him a perfect reference for K. Dot in this scenario, as he talks about how he’s about to unleash his full fury on someone (presumably Drake) for turning on him. Russ probably enjoyed the reference, but Durant likely isn’t too thrilled.

Just imagine deciding to fire up the new Kendrick song and bobbing your head along only to find out that he’s calling someone out for “jumping sides” and referencing you as a metaphor. That can’t feel great, especially knowing this song is going to be played repeatedly by everyone.