Kevin Durant Passionately Rebuked The Perception That He’s Not A Good Defender

06.06.17 7 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is among the best offensive basketball players to ever live. He’s nearly seven feet tall but can handle the basketball like a guard and is able to score from the moment he steps over half court, meaning in the history of the NBA there really haven’t been too many people like him.

As for the other side of the ball, that’s a different story. Durant has a bit of a reputation for not being too stout on defense, largely stemming from the fact that it was one of his weaknesses when he came into the league. Of course, he has gotten a lot better on that side of the ball since he was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, largely because he is cat quick with a high basketball IQ, a killer work ethic, and a wingspan that’s about 7’5.

But still, some people think Durant’s not an especially great defender. During a media availability on Tuesday, the former MVP spoke out against this perception.

“I’ve gotten better, and 2013 is when I feel I really turned the corner as a defender,” Durant said, according to ProBasketballTalk. “Around 2012, that’s when coaches stopped thinking they could go at me and get a basket or get me in foul trouble. But I don’t expect anybody on the outside who really doesn’t know the game to look at me as a defender because once you’re labeled something that’s what you’re going to be. But I feel the last four or five years I’ve definitely continued to get better and better, and smarter. I have the physical tools, but it’s also about mentally knowing what to do.”

Durant also spoke out against those who think he’s underrated defensively, saying “My coaches don’t feel like that.”

In all honesty, Durant’s defense is underrated, but only because there are still plenty of people out there who think he’s not especially great on that side of the ball. But ask most people who have to try and score on him and they’ll probably agree that he’s much better than he gets credit for.

(Via ProBasketballTalk)

Around The Web

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 15 hours ago
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 21 hours ago 11 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP