Getty Image

Kevin Durant has been on a serious hot streak this summer mercilessly roasting NBA fans that come at him on Twitter. He’s spending so much time on the “haters” that their comments are heavily featured on the insoles of his new sneaker, the recently-announced KD 10 Finals.

It’s a unique shoe that does an excellent job capturing who Durant has been since joining the Golden State Warriors last summer, but the shoe and the statement said shoe makes has its detractors. As recently as this morning, Stephen A. Smith was on ESPN roasting Durant for putting “Bandwagon” on the insole because that is exactly what Smith believes Durant did: jump on the Warriors bandwagon.

Durant was in the middle of one of his nightly twitter roasting when one Celtics fan simply asked him for a pair of shoes because he’s ‘broke as f—.’