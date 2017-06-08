LeBron James had 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in Game 3 as the NBA Finals returned to Cleveland with the Cavs down 2-0 to the Warriors. Kyrie Irving had 38 points, six rebounds, and three assists of his own as the two Cleveland stars put up Herculean efforts on Wednesday night.
It wasn’t enough.
The Golden State Warriors, who trailed by five entering the fourth quarter, slowly picked their way back into the game in the fourth quarter as their stars heated up and the Cavaliers cooled off to earn a 118-113 win and take a 3-0 series lead. Klay Thompson started the game on fire, giving Steph Curry and Kevin Durant time to find their footing in the game. Thompson finished with 30, while Curry had 26, but for the third straight game the star of the show was Durant.
The biggest acquisition of the offseason had 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, taking over in the final minutes. Durant outscored the Cavaliers 7-0 in the final three minutes of the game as the Warriors reeled in Cleveland, and Durant’s pull-up dagger in the final minute gave them the lead for good — he added two free throws on the next possession to ice it.
Cavs shit the bed… game was there for the taking all 4th quarter. They missed several opportunities to build their lead, but kept settling for 3-pointers (which they weren’t hitting). You can’t let the West Coast All Stars hang around within 5 points – they have too much talent. Cleveland had absolutely horrible shot selection & zero defense in the final 4 minutes… the disappearance of Tristin Kardashian (among others), in a series where they needed the best of everyone on the team to even have a prayer, has been devastating. People can talk shit about Lebron passing to Korver at the end, but the dude is a dangerous & streaky 3-pt. shooter (& he had hit a couple in the 4th quarter)… I had much more of a problem with all of them they chucked up with a lead before that possession (Cavs not named Lebron or JR were 3 for 25… THREE FOR TWENTY-FIVE… from 3 pt. land in the game!).
Calling them the West Coast All-Stars made me think that, based on the fact they’re looking to take the title back, their legit nickname should be the West Coast Avengers.
So…Durant is better than Harrison Barnes? Who knew…
Sucks for CLE.
Is it Football season yet?
Too bad all the role players for the Cavs didn’t show up last night. Hard to win when only 2 players came to play in the f’n NBA final. Love seem to use so much effort on D (which he was great) he couldn’t hit a shit (9 points). Add in Thompson, Shump, Kover, and Jefferson with a COMBINED 11 points.
Could have made it an interesting series….