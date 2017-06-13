Nike’s Kevin Durant Spot Right After He Won His First NBA Finals MVP Was Perfect

Kevin Durant won his first NBA title on Monday night in Oakland and in the process earned his first ever NBA Finals MVP thanks to five games with over 31 points to lead the Warriors to a 4-1 victory over the Cavaliers. Durant had 39 points in Game 5 to lift the Warriors past the Cavs and avoid a return to Cleveland.

Whatever happened in the series, Nike was going to capitalize with either Durant or LeBron James as their two highest paid athletes as the stars of the two teams, and as soon as the final buzzer sounded the shoe giant was ready with a commercial for Durant’s first Finals win.

It’s unsurprisingly a fantastic spot, showing the cacophony of doubters towards Durant, who quieted most all of them with his performance in this year’s Finals. There will still be plenty that won’t respect how he got his first ring, but it’s something that can never be taken from him and with the way he played in the Finals he more than earned that first championship.

Durant hit huge shots all series, none bigger than his game-winner in Game 3, and in Game 5 he was the one that started Golden State’s first half run that saw them take the lead for good.

