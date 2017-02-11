Try Not To Tear Up At This Video Of Kevin Durant And Russell Westbrook During Happier Times

02.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant returning to Oklahoma City for the first time is a juicy matchup between the best team in the league and the team Durant first called his own. It’s a highly-anticipated showdown NBA fans have waited for all season.

It’s also a chance to look back on one of the NBA’s most stunning interpersonal tragedies in recent memory—the shattered friendship of Durant and Russell Westbrook. The two dominated together for eight years in OKC, and formed a strong friendship that was broken when Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors last summer. Saturday night marks Durant’s first game back in Oklahoma City since the dramatic split, and this fan-made video rolls back the clock on some of Durant and Westbrook’s best moments together.

