Getty Image

As the NBA season approaches, there are questions aplenty about how 2017-18 will go down on the court. Most of those questions are about the actual basketball, like how will all of the new-look teams fare with new stars on board and can anyone present a challenge for the Warriors.

There is one question that pertains not to basketball being played on the court, but what players do prior to the game. Will players lodge protests during the national anthem? To this point in the preseason, most teams have locked arms, with some like the Knicks releasing statements expressing exactly what their message is in doing so, but to this point no one has taken a knee like we’ve seen in the NFL.

The NBA itself has found the issue of protests and the anthem to be a tricky spot. The league has a rule about standing during the anthem, one that teams were reminded of in a recent memo. However, the NBA has also been vocal in support of its players speaking out on social issues, and enforcing the anthem rule has been considered by some hypocritical. The league has offered to help players use their platform to speak out and even suggested players delivering a message to the crowd prior to games.