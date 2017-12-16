Getty Image

Kobe Bryant had the luxury of playing with several excellent basketball players over the course of his 20-year NBA career. While Bryant has the reputation of being this tireless worker with an insane competitive edge who has isolated himself from teammates in the past, he wouldn’t be sitting happily retired with five NBA championships if he didn’t have immensely skilled teammates like Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, and Lamar Odom, to name a few. Nobody can do it alone.

Bryant has been on a bit of a media tour recently, as the Lakers are set to retire his number on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. In celebration of his career, NBA TV is broadcasting some of his best performances all weekend just in case you forgot how good he was. And in the interest of making money, the Lakers released a bonkers ‘Kobe Collection’ featuring a plethora of different shirts and hats to honor the Black Mamba.