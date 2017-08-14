Getty Image

Kobe Bryant may not watch an awful lot of NBA basketball anymore — at least that’s what he says — but that doesn’t mean the recently retired future Hall of Famer has disconnected himself from watching hoops completely. Bryant is among the biggest proponents of the WNBA and regularly tweets about the women’s game, like Diana Taurasi becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Bryant’s love for the WNBA comes from both his love of basketball and being the father of three daughters. In a recent video for the WNBA, Bryant explained why the league is so great for basketball fans and especially for young girls looking for inspiration as female athletes.