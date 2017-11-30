Kristaps Porzingis Says He Heals Like A ‘Lizard’ As An MRI Comes Back Negative On His Ankle

#New York Knicks
11.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis has been widely dubbed “The Unicorn” as the 7’3 Knicks star is capable of doing things that are rarely seen on the basketball court. However, Porzingis has another animal-related nickname for his unique abilities to heal.

Porzingis, who suffered a scary looking sprain to his right ankle against the Heat on Wednesday night, spoke with reporters after the game about his healing abilities, when he hopes to return to the floor, and why people call him “The Lizard,” via ESPN.

“I hope it’s next game. They call me ‘The Lizard’ because I recover so quickly from things,” Porzingis said. “Um, so hopefully it’s nothing too big and I’m going to get treatment, stay on top of it, and hopefully The Lizard can be ready for Sunday.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP