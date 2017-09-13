Getty Image

When a former New York Knicks cult figure scuffles with a current New York Knicks standout, fireworks apparently fly. That is what happened on Tuesday when Anthony Randolph and Kristaps Porzingis were tangled up during a EuroBasket game between Latvia (Porzingis) and Slovenia (Randolph). It all seemed to begin when the 28-year-old Randolph fired a cheap shot of sorts.

Here's Anthony Randolph's cheap shot on Porzingis that led the technicals: pic.twitter.com/M8fszIXQ0Q — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 12, 2017

From there, things escalated until lip readers surmised that Randolph challenged Porzingis to meet him in the parking lot following the game.

ANTHONY RANDOLPH WANTS TO MEET PORZINGIS IN THE PARKING LOT pic.twitter.com/i2vO6jQFxT — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) September 12, 2017

It seems unlikely that the two (very) large men actually met for a post-game fight outdoors but this is something that certainly spiced up the EuroBasket quarterfinal matchup. The end result was a 103-97 win for Slovenia. Randolph, who is a naturalized citizen of the country after playing college basketball at LSU and spending six seasons in the NBA, scored 16 points and added nine rebounds in the game.

On the flip side, Porzingis was spectacular (34 points, six rebounds) for the Latvian side, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure the win. Still, he can take solace in the fact that, well, he is a budding NBA star while the rest of the basketball universe simply marvels at the fact that Randolph is still only 28 years old.